Restaurant owners feel burnt by minimum wage push, lack of direct COVID-19 relief

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, customers have been scarce at Colonial Cottage, a family restaurant known for its fried chicken and catfish in northern Kentucky.

A staff that was 50-strong before the pandemic now stands at 32, with the restaurant allowed to serve at 50 percent capacity. Revenues in the last quarter, typically the busiest of the year, were down 37 percent, compared to the same period of the previous year, said owner Matt Grimes.

The battered restaurant industry has been pushing for months for bipartisan legislation that would create a $120 billion fund offering grants to restaurants to cover revenue shortfalls resulting from the pandemic and forced shutdowns.

But when President Joe Biden unveiled his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan this month, the proposed restaurant fund was nowhere to be found. Instead, Grimes and other restaurant owners found what they considered to be an unwelcome surprise: a plan to more than double the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

“It’s just one more blow,” said Grimes, who has owned Colonial Cottage — opened in 1933 — for the past 22 years. To pay those wages, he said, “I would have to increase my prices by no less than 30 percent. How much are you willing to pay for bacon and eggs?”