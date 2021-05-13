Biden: Pipeline back, Russians to blame for hack

The Colonial Pipeline is almost fully back online, and Russians were behind the cyberattack that shut it down late last week, triggering gas shortages and panic-induced buying, President Joe Biden said Thursday.

The pipeline operator, Colonial Pipeline Co., said late Wednesday that it had begun restarting the system but that bringing it back to full and normal operations would take “several days.”

“They should be reaching full operational capacity as we speak,” Biden said at the White House on Thursday. “We will not feel the effects at the pump immediately. This is not like flicking on a light switch.”

Citing an FBI briefing, Biden said the hackers who brought down the pipeline and demanded a financial ransom appear to be in Russia. “We do not believe the Russian government was involved in this attack,” he said. “But we do have strong reason to believe that the criminals who did the attack are living in Russia.”

