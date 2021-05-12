Buttigieg: Pipeline hack shows need for infrastructure spending

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday characterized fuel shortages caused by a ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline system as more evidence of the need for an aggressive investment in the nation’s infrastructure.

Buttigieg said the attack was “a wake-up call” for the country to get serious about the systems that keep it running.

“We’ve now had, you could argue two major wake-up call experiences, one in Texas, and now one here, each with a different cause but both reminding us about the work that we have to do as a country,” Buttigieg said, referring to power outages caused by cold weather in Texas that occurred earlier this year.

“The reality is that investing in world-class, modern and resilient infrastructure has always been central to ensuring our country’s economic security, our national security and as we’re seeing right now, that includes cybersecurity,” he said. “This is not an extra, this is not a luxury, this is not an option.”

Buttigieg made his comments at the daily White House briefing, appearing with EPA Administrator Michael Regan to emphasize moves by the administration to help states in areas affected by the cyberattack on the pipeline.