Buttigieg: Pipeline hack shows need for infrastructure spending
Transportation secretary has emerged as a top salesmen for Biden's $2 trillion-plus proposal
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday characterized fuel shortages caused by a ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline system as more evidence of the need for an aggressive investment in the nation’s infrastructure.
Buttigieg said the attack was “a wake-up call” for the country to get serious about the systems that keep it running.
“We’ve now had, you could argue two major wake-up call experiences, one in Texas, and now one here, each with a different cause but both reminding us about the work that we have to do as a country,” Buttigieg said, referring to power outages caused by cold weather in Texas that occurred earlier this year.
“The reality is that investing in world-class, modern and resilient infrastructure has always been central to ensuring our country’s economic security, our national security and as we’re seeing right now, that includes cybersecurity,” he said. “This is not an extra, this is not a luxury, this is not an option.”
Buttigieg made his comments at the daily White House briefing, appearing with EPA Administrator Michael Regan to emphasize moves by the administration to help states in areas affected by the cyberattack on the pipeline.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration this week issued an emergency declaration giving truck drivers making emergency fuel deliveries in affected areas relief from federal hours of service limits and certain other safety regulations.
The waiver applied to Alabama, Arkansas, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.
Buttigieg said his department is also considering temporarily waiving the Jones Act, a law forbidding foreign-owned, operated or built ships from carrying goods between U.S. ports.
The waiver would apply to the shipping of transport fuel. The DOT’s Maritime Administration has initiated a survey of Jones Act-qualified vessels to determine which ships could carry petroleum products within the Gulf up the Eastern Seaboard to determine if a waiver is warranted.
The Federal Railroad Administration, meanwhile, is reaching out to rail operators to see if they can help transport fuel from ports inland.
Buttigieg, who has emerged as one of the top salesmen for President Joe Biden's $2 trillion-plus infrastructure proposal, has been diverted from that role this week as his agency has turned its focus to the fuel crisis. But speaking to reporters Wednesday, he made it clear that he views the two issues as linked.
“This is part of what we have in mind when we talk about resilience,” he said. “We need to make sure our infrastructure is resilient to climate security issues caused by the increased frequency and severity of weather events, but we also need to be sure that we are resilient in the face of cyber threats, and certainly the kinds of things that the [Biden infrastructure plan] will be funding and supporting.”