Lawmakers push for action to reduce maternal deaths

Growing concern over maternal health disparities is prompting a flurry of congressional action, with lawmakers moving closer to consideration of policies that they say could reduce the rising number of maternal deaths.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee at a hearing Thursday examined ways to expand the perinatal workforce, collect data and reduce the effects of racism on Black maternal health in the United States.

Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., said she hopes to work in a bipartisan way to advance 15 maternal health bills, which she did not specify, under consideration in the House.

The overall maternal mortality rate was 20.1 per 100,000 live births in the U.S. in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number jumps to 44 deaths per 100,000 live births for non-Hispanic Black women.

Improving maternal health outcomes is a priority for lawmakers and the White House this year.