Congress, White House plan action on maternal health policies

The White House and lawmakers are seeking to build momentum on what they view as a more comprehensive policy solution to address the nation’s rising rates of maternal mortality and morbidity.

Advocates and lawmakers are working on comprehensive legislation to curb maternal deaths, which has emerged as a bipartisan priority in recent years.

Maternal mortality, or death during or up to a year after childbirth, is a growing problem in the United States. The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate of any developed nation.

The maternal mortality rate was 20.1 per 100,000 live births in the U.S. in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number was more than double the rate — at 44 deaths per 100,000 live births — for non-Hispanic Black women.

Experts are concerned about how the pandemic may have exacerbated maternal mortality rates, especially in communities of color.