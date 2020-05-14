COVID-19 amplifies racial disparities in maternal health

Days before her death, Amber Isaac tweeted about her negative experiences receiving pregnancy care at her local hospital in the Bronx.

Isaac, a 26-year-old black woman pregnant with her first child, raised concerns about "incompetent doctors." She worried about her low platelet count and felt her concerns were not being heard at Montefiore Medical Center, where her mother Renita Isaac has worked for 25 years, her partner Bruce McIntyre told CQ Roll Call.

“Amber was facing neglect from the health care system. Even when she was vocally expressing her concerns, she was still not given fair treatment,” he said. “Her platelet levels were so low that her blood was water-like.”

She died shortly after an emergency cesarean section in late April, a month before her due date, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Knowing that her platelet levels were that low, they still wanted to operate,” he said. “They let us down.”