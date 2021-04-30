Biden’s border wall funding freeze under review

When former President Donald Trump held up military aid to Ukraine in 2019, the Government Accountability Office said he violated budget law by not abiding by the will of Congress.

Now, the same issue — the freezing of appropriated funds — could trip up President Joe Biden.

As soon as next month, the Government Accountability Office will issue an opinion on the legality of Biden’s decision to hold up more than $1 billion in construction funding for a southern border wall.

The GAO, the investigative arm of Congress, began work on the opinion after Republican lawmakers accused Biden of breaking budget law by stopping construction of the border wall and pausing the obligation of the funds.

“We do have right now, pending, a decision that we’re working on,” said Edda Emmanuelli Perez, the GAO’s deputy general counsel, who testified Thursday at a House Budget Committee hearing. She said GAO asked the Office of Management and Budget and the Department of Homeland Security to provide factual and legal views to the GAO, “and we’re expecting their responses right now mid to late next week.”