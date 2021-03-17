Senate Republicans denounce Biden’s border wall funding freeze

Dozens of Senate Republicans on Wednesday accused President Joe Biden of violating federal spending law when he froze funding for border wall construction, an action they say gave rise to an uptick in illegal border crossings.

Sen. Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., ranking member of that panel’s Homeland Security subcommittee, and 38 other GOP senators wrote to the Government Accountability Office, criticizing Biden’s decision. The president signed an executive order suspending construction on the U.S.-Mexico border wall, and any funding for the project, immediately after his inauguration.

“In the weeks that followed, operational control of our southern border was compromised and a humanitarian and national security crisis has ensued,” the senators wrote. “The President’s actions directly contributed to this unfortunate, yet entirely avoidable, scenario.”

During the Trump administration, the border wall was frequently one of the most contentious issues in government funding debates. The last Homeland Security spending bill, signed into law in December , provided nearly $1.4 billion for the border wall.

The Republican senators said the president’s freeze on construction was a “blatant violation of federal law and infringe(s) on Congress’s constitutional power of the purse.” The lawmakers suggested the administration violated the Impoundment Control Act, a 1974 law establishing procedures to prevent executive branch overreach in congressional funding decisions. The letter requested the GAO’s legal opinion on the matter.