Top 3 health care takeaways from Biden’s address

President Joe Biden delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. With a sparse, distanced audience in the House chamber, the COVID-19 pandemic was evident to anyone watching.

While Biden pitched his proposed economic and families package to lawmakers and the public, he also made a few health care pushes during his address.

See the video for health care reporter Mary Ellen McIntire’s top three takeaways.

[ Read more: Beyond policy, Biden’s first address to Congress about preserving democracy ]