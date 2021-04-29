Sen. Capito says she wants no earmarks in upcoming highway bill

The ranking Republican on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee said Wednesday that she is “strongly discouraging” the notion of adding earmarks to the upcoming Senate highway bill.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia said she hasn’t fully discussed the issue with Committee Chairman Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., but that she “would prefer not to initially have the earmarks.”

Earmarks are also known as congressionally directed spending, the practice by which lawmakers can steer funding to specific projects in their home states.

“I know they’re having them on the House side, so you know that presents the question: If they’re having them on the House and we don’t have them on the Senate side, are we putting ourselves at a disadvantage? And I don’t think our members would go for that,” she said. “So, it’s a preliminary discussion, but at this point I think it would be easier and simpler for us to get through the process without the earmarks.”