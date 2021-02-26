House appropriators to cap earmarks at 1 percent of topline

House Democrats’ earmarks proposal will include a cap on total project funding and more guardrails than lawmakers had to adhere to before "congressionally directed spending" was banned more than a decade ago.

According to a copy of the proposal, Democrats are planning to cap the total amount of money that can be spent on earmarks to 1 percent of total discretionary spending. It would also limit the earmarks in each of the dozen appropriations bills to 1 percent of the bill’s topline funding level.

For-profit entities will not be eligible for earmarks and the Government Accountability Office will audit the process, though exactly how is still being determined by House leadership.

Members will be capped at submitting 10 earmark requests per fiscal year, though members aren’t guaranteed to get those earmarks included in the annual government funding bills.

The House will continue to require the oversight and transparency restrictions Democrats put in place before the ban took effect in 2011, though there is a chance other rules are agreed to before Democrats release their official guidance for earmarks ahead of the fiscal 2022 budget process.