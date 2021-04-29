Fred Upton never planned to return to Capitol Hill

“I’ve successfully fended off the squirrels. We’re now in an official truce,” said Rep. Fred Upton, as he sat in his home office in Michigan this week watching the birds.

He spotted a Baltimore oriole at his double feeder, and a bird even flew into his window as he talked to CQ Roll Call on the phone. It was a big week for politics — with the census results in, his home state learned it would lose another House seat — but the 18-term Republican was happy to look out over Lake Michigan and talk about the past.

Upton got his start in the late 1970s working for David Stockman, who has since emerged as a fiery critic of fiscal policy under President Donald Trump.

Back then, Stockman was a young congressman in his late 20s. When Ronald Reagan came calling — literally — Upton followed his boss to work at the Office of Management and Budget.

As Stockman earned and then spurned his unofficial title as “the father of Reaganomics,” Upton was watching. But at least one thing separates him from his former boss: Upton insists he doesn’t have enough material for a book.