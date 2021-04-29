Former Trump aide targets Black farmer debt relief with lawsuit

An organization led by former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller is suing the Agriculture Department over the definition of socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers that Congress used to create a $4 billion debt relief plan for minority farmers.

Republican opponents of the debt forgiveness plan that was included in a March pandemic recovery law had warned that excluding whites would lead to a lawsuit. Supporters of the debt forgiveness provisions acknowledged that a legal challenge was possible, but said forgiveness of 120 percent of debts was necessary to redress the cumulative effects of discrimination that limited opportunities for Black and other minority farmers to run or expand their operations.

The Agriculture Department is in the process of moving forward with the debt provisions and using $1 billion to expand and build the network of institutions and organizations to work with minority farmers.

The department said it would continue its work while the lawsuit is pending.