House panel leader vows end to ‘racial discrimination’ at USDA

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told the House Agriculture Committee his department “will over the next four years do everything we can to root out whatever systemic racism and barriers” kept Black and other minority farmers out of programs that helped other farmers prosper.

Vilsack led a panel of witnesses Thursday at what Chairman David Scott, D-Ga., called a historic hearing “to find justice for our Black farmers” on the cumulative effects of decades of discrimination that limited their access to credit and programs. Scott said those programs helped many white farmers stay in business and expand their operations.

Ranking member Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., said he thought the virtual hearing allowed the committee to have “a conversation that was long overdue. The discrimination that we’ve seen a record of in the past, the documentation, whether it was systemic in terms of policy or whether it was the attitudes that were unacceptable, that certain folks had that authority at USDA, their time has passed. I think we have momentum, we have great momentum. We need to build on it.”

In essence, Scott said, many Black farmers lost their land or stayed small, losing the opportunity to build generational wealth. He said he is working on legislation that will “end racial discrimination in the United States Department of Agriculture and the wonderful world of agriculture. This is doing God’s work.”

Scott also said the bill would help increase the number of Black farmers and their landholdings.