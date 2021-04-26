Supreme Court rejects GOP attempt to defend public charge rule

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an attempt by a group of Republican governors to defend a Trump-era expansion of a rule that makes it more difficult for immigrants to achieve legal status if they use public benefits.

However, the court also signaled the states could continue efforts in lower district courts to defend the rule.

"We deny the application, without prejudice to the States raising these and other arguments before the District Court, whether in a motion for intervention or otherwise," the high court order said. "The States may seek review, if necessary, in the Court of Appeals, and in a renewed application in this Court."

The public charge rule, finalized in 2019, was initially blocked in district court, but Trump's Department of Homeland Security appealed that ruling. The Biden administration said in March it would not defend the rule, effectively allowing it to die.

The Supreme Court accordingly dismissed the appeals, allowing an Illinois federal court ruling to stand, and DHS formally rescinded the rule.