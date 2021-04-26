Biden faces big sales challenge in wake of climate summit

President Joe Biden wrapped up his two-day virtual climate summit last week by acknowledging the key question of whether the United States and other countries will back up their bold environmental rhetoric with action.

“The commitments we've made must become real,” Biden said. “Commitment without us doing it — it's just a lot of hot air.”

The Biden administration will flesh out in the coming months sector-by-sector how it plans to meet its new target of reducing emissions by 50 percent to 52 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. It also will continue selling those plans to the American public, Capitol Hill and the rest of the world.

Expect to hear climate mentioned in his joint address to Congress, just as it is written all over the administration’s budget proposals and woven into its infrastructure plans.

