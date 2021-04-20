Watch: Tribes see progress in COVID-19 fight

The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted harsh health disparities experienced by American Indian and Alaska Native populations. This group has the highest death and hospitalization rates from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, tribal communities were quick to vaccinate their populations and have seen improvements in new infection and death rates. See the video as CQ Roll Call health care reporter Sandhya Raman discusses the key factors in the tribal communities’ progress against COVID-19.

