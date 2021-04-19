Tribes see progress in COVID-19 fight

Last summer, the Navajo Nation had the highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate in the country.

The nation’s largest Native American reservation reported 2,304 cases per 100,000 people in mid-May, compared to the U.S. average in mid-May of 8 per 100,000.

On Nov. 21, Navajo Nation daily cases peaked at 401 — over 1.5 times the number of cases on the worst day of May.

But on March 22, the reservation had good news. There were no deaths or even new cases to report.

Tribal communities have been quick to vaccinate their populations. That, along with other evidence-backed strategies, were key factors in changing the trajectory for a group that has suffered disproportionately from the coronavirus.