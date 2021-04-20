Lack of national COVID testing strategy drives confusion

“There should have been a massive surge of testing in Michigan in the last few weeks because it would have been a really important part of breaking the cycle of infection,” he said. “There wasn’t.”

A spokesperson for HHS did not answer questions on when conversations began with Michigan about increasing testing resources, but pointed to existing guidance and funding the administration has released.

Complex questions

A successful strategy would shift to target populations where cases are occurring, Jha said. Right now, that means younger people, many of whom are not yet vaccinated.

“In my mind, it’s guidance about an overall strategy — where you should be deploying your tests, how much tests do you need on a per capita basis. How does it change based on your underlying infection rates — because the more infections you have, the more tests you need,” he said. “And what is the right mix of proactive and reactive testing? It's all available in little bits and pieces here and there but it's not pulled together in a coherent strategy.”

There is also still confusion around the differences between various types of testing and when to use them. Answers to testing questions are scattered throughout information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. The disjointed approach makes it difficult for local leaders and the public to find answers on common questions like what type of test is best for what situation and how to understand the results.