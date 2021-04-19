Top White House health officials are concerned that the COVID-19 vaccination campaign’s slow rollout early on could be deterring people from getting their first shots and are emphasizing that every American adult is now eligible for a vaccine.

“Things are about to get a whole lot easier,” Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser on COVID-19, said Monday.

While vaccination was challenging in the early months because of low supply, a lack of vaccinators and varied eligibility, getting a vaccine has gotten simpler. Every American over the age of 16 is eligible for a shot as of Monday, after President Joe Biden pushed up his original May 1 deadline for states to open up eligibility.

“There are so many Americans who still think getting a vaccine is a complicated and confusing process because when it rolled out, indeed it was more challenging and difficult,” Slavitt said. “We need to remind people that it’s easy.”

The country is averaging about 3 million vaccinations per day, with the help of state and county health officials, pharmacists, volunteers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.