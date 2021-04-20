House Democratic leaders fight back against GOP delay tactics

The House will consider a rule Tuesday to allow Democratic leaders to regain control of floor time that’s been taken up by Republicans forcing roll call votes on noncontroversial, bipartisan bills.

“I expect that rule to be adopted today,” House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said on his weekly press call Tuesday about the move that would give him the authority to make a motion to adopt those measures, known as suspension bills, en bloc.

“And I expect to make a motion prior to us voting on any of the suspension bills that they be considered en bloc … which I think will save us somewhere in the neighborhood of seven and a half hours of time without undermining anybody’s right to express opposition to bills,” the Maryland Democrat said.

Democrats control the floor schedule in the majority-run chamber, but some Republicans in the House Freedom Caucus have been using procedural tactics to gum up the works. A common tactic of the caucus this Congress has been to ask for roll call votes for suspension bills that would normally pass via voice vote.

[House fast-track process for bipartisan bills threatened]