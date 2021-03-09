House fast-track process for bipartisan bills threatened

House leaders are discussing how to salvage a bipartisan tradition of fast-tracking bipartisan bills after rank-and-file members in both parties have used procedural tactics in recent weeks to derail their quick consideration.

The House typically begins every legislative week by debating bills on its suspension calendar. The calendar is designed to fast-track bipartisan, largely noncontroversial bills for floor votes under suspension of the rules, meaning they do not have to go through the Rules Committee and the House does not need to adopt a rule to debate them.

Such measures have broad bipartisan support — a necessity since passing a bill under suspension of the rules requires two-thirds support.

Many of the bills pass on voice vote, but recently some members have called for unexpected roll call votes.

The procedural objections to a voice vote are not on substance, but rather reflect partisan tensions.