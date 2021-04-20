Rep. Rogers fined $5,000 for skipping security screening for House floor
'Maybe later; I have to vote,' Rogers told the officer, according to a Capitol Police account
Rep. Harold Rogers is facing a $5,000 fine after bypassing a security check on his way to the House floor, becoming the third Republican to be handed the penalty after violating a rule adopted in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
The Kentucky Republican set off a magnetometer last week on his way to the chamber floor and brushed off a Capitol Police officer's request to screen him with a wand.
Rogers said he will appeal the fine. "There was a simple misunderstanding on the House Floor after I went through the metal detectors to vote," Rogers said in a statement to CQ Roll Call. "I have filed an appeal with the House Ethics Committee, requesting an opportunity to explain the facts.”
Rogers is the third member — all on the GOP side — penalized for violating the rule adopted by the chamber in February that fines members who avoid security screening $5,000 for the first offense and $10,000 for each additional one.
Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas received a $5,000 fine, and Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia received one for $15,000. Both unsuccessfully appealed to the House Ethics Committee. Clyde is taking his matter to federal court.
According to a Capitol Police account, Rogers walked through and set off the magnetometer at a door to the House floor on April 14. A Capitol Police officer then tried to screen Rogers with the hand wand, but Rogers proceeded toward the chamber.
When the officer told Rogers he needed to be screened by the wand, the lawmaker responded, "Maybe later; I have to vote."
After voting, Rogers returned to the post and asked what he needed to do. The officer told Rogers that screening needs to be completed prior to entering the chamber.