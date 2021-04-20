Rep. Rogers fined $5,000 for skipping security screening for House floor

Rep. Harold Rogers is facing a $5,000 fine after bypassing a security check on his way to the House floor, becoming the third Republican to be handed the penalty after violating a rule adopted in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The Kentucky Republican set off a magnetometer last week on his way to the chamber floor and brushed off a Capitol Police officer's request to screen him with a wand.

Rogers said he will appeal the fine. "There was a simple misunderstanding on the House Floor after I went through the metal detectors to vote," Rogers said in a statement to CQ Roll Call. "I have filed an appeal with the House Ethics Committee, requesting an opportunity to explain the facts.”

Rogers is the third member — all on the GOP side — penalized for violating the rule adopted by the chamber in February that fines members who avoid security screening $5,000 for the first offense and $10,000 for each additional one.

Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas received a $5,000 fine, and Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia received one for $15,000. Both unsuccessfully appealed to the House Ethics Committee. Clyde is taking his matter to federal court.