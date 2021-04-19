Granholm, Manchin take stage in debate over energy jobs

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm promised that the Biden administration is working on ways to help communities like those in West Virginia devastated by the decline of coal and other fossil fuels, even as that state's senior senator warned that the global economy will continue to demand fossil fuels whether or not they're produced in the United States.

Speaking virtually Monday at the National Press Club, Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said Congress should remember that climate change is a global problem.

Manchin and Granholm spoke as the Biden administration touts a $2 trillion infrastructure plan and a $1.53 trillion fiscal 2022 budget that would invest heavily in clean energy initiatives it says will create new jobs. It also comes as lawmakers from fossil-fuel producing states question whether those jobs will be available to workers displaced by the transition to low-carbon energy sources.

Manchin, a potential swing vote on Biden’s public works proposal in a Senate split 50-50 between Republicans and the Democratic caucus, said the U.S. should invest in and export new energy tools to make fossil energy worldwide less damaging.

“We have many of our lawmakers in Washington and we have many people who believe just quit using fossil. That's all, that'll take care of the problem. It's called global climate, it's not called North American climate, it's not called West Virginia climate, it's global,” Manchin said.