Biden weaves climate crisis throughout his budget outline

The Biden administration underscored its focus on climate change in the first glimpse of its budget proposal, calling for tens of billions of dollars in new spending from Congress and framing the warming planet as a pervasive threat that seeps into daily life in myriad ways.

Released Friday, President Joe Biden’s budget request for $1.52 trillion in discretionary spending for fiscal year 2022 is separate from the White House’s roughly $2 trillion infrastructure plan, which also centers heavily on climate, low-carbon energy technology and decarbonization.

Peppered throughout a 61-page document from the White House budget office, the word climate appears 151 times — more than the terms “COVID-19”, “pandemic” and “infrastructure” combined.

The budget request comes on the heels of scientists’ warnings that in 2020 the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere hit its highest point in recorded history and the level of methane in the atmosphere spiked sharply.

