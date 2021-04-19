Capitol Police officer’s ‘natural’ death to remain classified as in the line of duty

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick’s death will remain classified as a line of duty death after D.C.’s chief medical examiner found the 42-year old’s manner of death was natural and caused by two strokes.

Sicknick spent hours defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. He was sprayed with a chemical irritant at around 2:20 p.m. and collapsed at approximately 10 p.m. He died around 9:30 p.m. the next evening. The Washington Post first reported on the findings from Sicknick’s autopsy conducted by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Francisco J. Diaz’s office.

The line of duty death classification for Sicknick, who lay in honor in the Capitol Rotunda in February, will remain intact, a Capitol official not authorized to speak on the record confirmed to CQ Roll Call. This means Sicknick’s family is eligible to receive benefits stemming from his death.

“The USCP accepts the findings from the District of Columbia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes,” the Capitol Police said in a statement. “This does not change the fact Officer Sicknick died in the line of duty, courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.”

The Capitol Police department can collect unsolicited, private donations from the Capitol Police Board Memorial fund and use the money to pay a death gratuity to the family of officers killed in the line of duty and expenses for officers with serious injuries. The fund currently pays $200,000 for the death gratuity.