Becerra questioned about abortion, immigration at HHS budget hearing

Immigration policy and abortion restrictions were among the issues discussed with the newly confirmed Health and Human Services secretary during a House appropriations hearing Thursday on the administration’s fiscal 2022 health care budget.

The Department of Health and Human Services is seeking a $131.7 billion overall fiscal 2022 request for HHS, a 23.5 percent increase over the 2021 enacted level. The White House on Friday revealed its budget blueprint, which would seek the largest budget discretionary funding increase for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in nearly two decades.

The House Appropriations Labor-HHS-Education Subcommittee met Thursday to kick off the process of funding the department. The hearing offered HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra his first chance to testify in his new capacity after being narrowly confirmed last month.

Committee and subcommittee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., praised the budget and noted some common ground between parties.

Both sides commended requests to improve public health, increase medical research funding and decrease negative maternal health outcomes. The subcommittee held separate hearings on mental and maternal health in March, and those topics continue to be mostly bipartisan funding priorities despite differences on other issues.