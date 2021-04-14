Senators press spy agencies to focus on China’s technological advances

Key lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee told top U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials Wednesday that their agencies must focus their efforts on a variety of technology advances by China that threaten American economic and global leadership.

More than a dozen agencies that together comprise the U.S. intelligence community must develop “the ability to look into where China is rising in a series of areas of technology development. … How do we get that?” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the committee, said at a hearing.

Warner said the U.S. spy agencies appeared to be “a little bit asleep at the switch” in missing the emergence of China’s telecommunications company, Huawei. Starting in about 2018, the company developed and launched a relatively inexpensive 5G telecom package that left the United States and its allies scrambling to stop it from becoming a global standard for the next generation of cellular telephony.

In the absence of a specific panel focused on technologies, Senate Intelligence has become the default committee in the chamber focused on several technological areas that relate to American competitiveness, including semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and 5G, Warner said.