Biden’s cyber nominees could be tougher on Russia and China

The White House this week picked two professionals for top cybersecurity posts who have substantial experience in handling cybersecurity matters from a national security and intelligence perspective. This could signal a shift in how the United States approaches the task of pushing back against repeated cyberattacks by Russia and China.

The Biden administration said it would nominate Chris Inglis to become the first National Cyber Director, a position inside the White House advocated by the congressional Cyberspace Solarium Commission. Jen Easterly was chosen to become the next director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, which is housed in the Department of Homeland Security.

Their nominations come as the United States is still reeling from two large cyberattacks — one against SolarWinds by Moscow, and the other on the Microsoft Exchange server by Beijing. Both attacks have exposed multiple government agencies and hundreds of U.S. firms that were clients of the two software companies.

White House officials have said the administration is crafting executive orders that would address how to respond and likely include punitive actions against the perpetrators.