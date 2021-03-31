DHS chief Mayorkas outlines 60-day cybersecurity goals

Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, on Wednesday outlined several steps the department and its Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency would undertake in the next 60 days to address gaps in cybersecurity.

Mayorkas said the department is launching a series of so-called 60-day sprints. “Each is focused on the most important and most urgent priorities needed to achieve our goals,” he said, speaking remotely at the annual RSA Conference of information security experts.

The six areas include fighting against ransomware, improving the resiliency of industrial control systems that undergird water and sewage treatment facilities to withstand a cyberattack, protecting data that underlies transportation and pipeline systems, safeguarding election security, building international partnerships on cybersecurity and finding ways to fill open cybersecurity positions in the federal government.

Mayorkas said the department was partnering with the Girl Scouts to offer cybersecurity internships, building on the organization’s work teaching girls cybersecurity skills and awarding badges for achievements in the field.