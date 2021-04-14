Senate GOP and earmarks: It depends on the definition of ‘rule’

Senate Republicans are in store for a heated debate next week on whether a “permanent ban” on earmarks in their conference rules actually prevents members from requesting home-state projects in spending bills.

At the heart of the confusion is whether the ban, adopted in 2019 on a 28-12 vote, is “binding” on conference members, or whether Republicans can participate in the process regardless of what party rules say.

Senate Appropriations ranking member Richard C. Shelby and other top GOP appropriators point to Rule VII of conference rules, which says "[no] action" by the conference "shall by binding in any way on members" during Senate votes.

"I think there is a rule that bans earmarks, but there's also a rule that says we're not bound by the rules," Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the top Republican on Homeland Security appropriations, said Wednesday. "So I don't know that there's going to be an effort to actually overturn [the ban] or just clarify it."

