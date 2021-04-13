Senate GOP to decide April 21 on internal earmark ban

Senate Republicans will decide next week whether to join their House colleagues in reversing a ban on earmarks or let a conference-wide prohibition remain in place.

Senate Republicans are scheduled to meet April 21 to “affirm” conference rules, including the “permanent” ban members adopted in 2019, according to a Senate Republican aide not authorized to speak publicly. But if any GOP senators put forward amendments changing or removing the ban, the conference would vote on those as well, according to the source.

The debate could pit long-serving Republican appropriators, including ranking member Richard C. Shelby of Alabama, against spending hawks in the party and newer members who oppose restoring the practice.

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, first elected in 2014, has been a leading voice for keeping earmarks out of spending bills. He authored the permanent ban on "congressionally directed spending" that Republicans voted 28-12 to add to their conference rules less than two years ago.

“The last thing taxpayers need during dual public health and economic crises is for politicians to reinstate earmarks,” Sasse said in a statement in late March. “Plain and simple: Earmarks fuel spending smorgasbords that let both parties ignore the huge drivers of our debt as long as they serve up special projects to their donors.”