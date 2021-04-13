Is broadband infrastructure? Republicans used to think so

The debate in Congress over President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan has featured a clean, simple attack line from Republicans: Most of the money wouldn’t really go to infrastructure.

Of course, that depends entirely on how you define infrastructure. For their purposes, Republicans are opting for a classic definition, seeking to limit the scope to things like roads and bridges. Russell Vought, who led the Office of Management and Budget under President Donald Trump, asserted in a recent Fox News appearance that “only 5 to 7 percent” of the plan is actual infrastructure.

And although that assertion was awarded “Three Pinocchios” by a Washington Post fact-checker, one can make an argument that funding in the plan for things like home-care services and electric vehicle purchases isn’t exactly infrastructure. But Republicans’ objection to one piece of the plan, broadband expansion so that households in all parts of the country have access to fast internet service, seems the result of a particularly curious case of political amnesia.

“There are a number of bipartisan ideas to bridge the digital divide that would work better than adding to the national debt,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told The Wall Street Journal recently. It would be a waste of taxpayer funds to start “flooding the country with federal dollars in the name of universal broadband,” Blackburn said.

