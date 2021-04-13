Biden wants out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021

President Joe Biden will withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan over the coming months with a deadline of Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks that sparked the now two-decades-old war, a senior administration official told reporters Tuesday.

The announcement, which Biden is expected to formally make on Wednesday, means the U.S. will not meet the May 1 withdrawal deadline that was negotiated between the Trump administration and the Taliban militant group.

The official, who spoke on background, said the withdrawal of the roughly 2,500 American troops will begin this month and could be completed well before the new September 11 deadline.

Coalition forces in the region, namely NATO troops, will withdraw at the same time, per the administration’s “in together, out together,” policy.

“We’ve long known that military force would not solve Afghanistan’s internal political challenges, or its internal conflict, so we’re ending military operations while we focus our efforts on diplomatically supporting the peace process there,” the official said.