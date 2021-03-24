Lawmakers quibble over extent of military’s extremism problem

As experts and lawmakers examine the prevalence of extremism in the armed forces following the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection by a pro-Trump mob, one thing is clear: Nobody knows just how much they don’t know.

Witnesses told the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday that although the Pentagon has publicly acknowledged that the military has a problem with extremists, including white supremacists and those who are radically anti-government, there is little data to help Americans better understand the issue.

“The most immediate problem is the absence of good data,” said Audrey Cronin, professor of international security at American University. “The Pentagon claims the number of extremists is small, but nobody truly knows.”

The lack of reliable data has divided lawmakers. Republicans on the committee claimed during the hearing that the issue of extremists in the military is being blown out of proportion, and that increased pressure within the services to root it out could hurt morale.

“It's also important to point out that we lack any concrete evidence that violent extremism is rife in the military, as some commenters claim,” Mike D. Rogers of Alabama, the committee's top Republican, said. “This is far from the largest military justice issue facing our armed services — anecdotes and online polls should not be our guide.”