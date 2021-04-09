Trump’s budget didn’t mention race. Biden’s budget aims to undo systemic racism

In Biden’s funding request, only the sections covering the Defense Department, State Department and other international programs, Army Corps of Engineers, General Services Administration and Social Security Administration are silent on race. Out of those, Defense and State stand out. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has acknowledged the department’s lack of diversity and created a new chief diversity and inclusion officer position. While the enlisted ranks of the military are more diverse than the U.S. adult population as a whole, and officer ranks are about even, the highest ranks are disproportionately white.

Everywhere else, the OMB request finds opportunities to address systemic racism and highlight how even seemingly race-neutral laws and social norms can create disparate impacts on minorities.

If Congress granted Biden’s budgetary wishes, the EPA would invest “$936 million toward a new Accelerating Environmental and Economic Justice initiative that would help create good-paying jobs, clean up pollution, implement Justice40 and advance racial equity, and secure environmental justice for communities who too often have been left behind,” while the Department of Justice would get “$1.2 billion, an increase of $304 million, to support a range of programs supporting police-community relationships, including the Community Oriented Policing Services hiring program and programs that support community-oriented policing policies and practices, such as racial sensitivity and implicit bias training and additional support for hate crime training and police innovation programs.”

Even NASA gets in on the antiracist action: Its Office of STEM Engagement would get a $20 million bump to “expand initiatives to attract and retain underserved and underrepresented students in engineering and other STEM fields, in partnership with minority serving institutions and other higher education institutions.”

The largest race-related proposal is a $20 billion increase to the Department of Education’s grants to schools in high-poverty areas, to $36.5 billion total. Most of that extra money would help schools in predominately Black and Hispanic neighborhoods.