More questions than answers in parliamentarian’s budget opinion

Senate Democrats opened the door to multiple bites at the budget reconciliation apple this year and next after parliamentarian guidance earlier this week said revisions to previously adopted budgets could also trigger more filibuster-proof legislative packages.

But the bare-bones advisory from Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough said simply that reconciliation instructions “may” be allowed in a revised budget resolution under Section 304 of the 1974 budget law.

It didn’t say anything about the types of reconciliation bills that could be considered; how many times the maneuver would be allowed; or whether the fiscal 2021 budget resolution could be amended to “reset” its reconciliation instructions – previously used for the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package – for something like President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., sought MacDonough’s advice with a revised fiscal 2021 budget in mind. But his spokesman’s statement hailing her guidance Monday night said “no decisions have been made” on a procedural strategy and that “some parameters still need to be worked out.”

Here’s what we know about the process:

What is Section 304 and how has it been used?