Second filibuster-proof maneuver OK’d by Senate parliamentarian
Reconciliation being discussed as way to pass infrastructure, other priorities
Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough has told Democrats they can use an amended fiscal 2021 budget resolution to pass another reconciliation bill, according to a spokesman for Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.
Democrats had argued that a section of the 1974 budget law that lets lawmakers revise a previously adopted budget also allows them to generate a new set of reconciliation instructions for tax, spending or debt limit legislation. The provision has never before been used for a second round of reconciliation in the same budget year.
MacDonough's decision means Democrats will get two more attempts to pass filibuster-proof budget reconciliation bills this year, rather than just one more try if she had rejected Democrats' interpretation of the law.
This report will be updated.