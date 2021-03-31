Fear and touchless mustard at Nationals Park

Even given how strange the last year has been — with its pandemic, civil unrest and political violence — it was worth a double take to confirm the name of the Washington Nationals official explaining COVID-19 protocols during the team’s media tour on Tuesday.

Fear. Scott Fear.

Yes. The name of the Nationals’ vice president for public safety and security is Fear.

As someone whose last name has often been used as euphemism or epithet, I’m attentive to these kinds of things. But seriously. Fear?

Except this Fear came not to spread, ahem, fear, but to mitigate it, calmly explaining to the two-dozen-plus members of the sports press at the Center Field gate what the team was doing to quell risk, prevent crowding, enable social distancing and keep people safe.