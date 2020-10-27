Baseball fans will have to settle for early voting at Nationals Park

Well, it ain’t the World Series, but I guess it’ll do.

Last year’s champions couldn’t even clear the low bar required to make the 16-team Major League Baseball playoffs during this odd, COVID-shortened season. But at least Washington fans can soak in the relatively empty confines of Nationals Park for early voting.

The District of Columbia has long embraced early voting, and the coronavirus pandemic has only made it more of a priority. Starting Tuesday, 32 venues open to the public.

That number includes not just the usual assortment of recreation centers and schools but six locations carrying the label “SUPER VOTE CENTER!” (All caps and exclamation point courtesy of the D.C. Board of Elections promotional material, not me.)

“We were looking for some facilities that would be of interest beyond just voting,” said Nick Jacobs, spokesman for the D.C. Board of Elections.