Rosa Parks sits alone among the hundreds of artworks dotting the Capitol. The civil rights icon is the only Black woman currently memorialized in a full-length statue.

Boosting representation is an “immediate need,” according to Rep. Yvette D. Clarke, who wants to see another trailblazer installed at the Capitol — Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress.

“She showed millions of Black children what was possible. She showed me what was possible. For this and countless other reasons, Congress should honor Chisholm’s life and living legacy,” Clarke said in a statement this week, after introducing a bill that would direct the Joint Committee on the Library to obtain a statue of Chisholm for placement in the building.

The New York Democrat has been down this road before. She worked with then-Sen. Kamala Harris during the last Congress on a similar push, but the legislation never made it to the floor.

With both chambers now controlled by Democrats, and after a summer of protests and activism across the country, there’s renewed energy to venerate some of the people of color who paved the way for others. Clarke believes the time is right to celebrate the woman who earned the nickname “Fighting Shirley.”