Lawmakers paint conflicting pictures of border during visits

Congressional delegations offered competing explanations for the recent rise in migration during visits to the U.S.-Mexico border, with Democrats calling for more humane treatment of migrants while Republicans accused the Biden administration of allowing “open borders.”

On Friday, a group of House Democrats led by former Congressional Hispanic Caucus chairman Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, stressed the need to fix the U.S. immigration system after visiting a facility for unaccompanied migrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas.

“We’re here today to find solutions,” Castro said at a news conference, one of several held by lawmakers at the border in recent weeks. “We’re here today to go back to Washington and offer recommendations for how this process can be improved, how the asylum process can be approved and how people’s human rights can be respected.”

Democrats point to natural disasters and economic strife in Central America as a primary driver of migration, emphasizing migrants’ rights under U.S. law to seek asylum at the border.

“Being here and listening to these kids, hearing their stories, their hopes and aspirations, is a reminder that this isn’t about politics, this isn’t about playing games,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., whose family fled war in Somalia when she was a child. “It’s about the humanity of these children.”