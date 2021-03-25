Border showdown could preview spending battle

The growing congressional outcry over the Biden administration’s handling of unaccompanied migrant children at the border could tee up political showdowns over how much money to send to the border and how to spend the funds.

The increasing numbers of minors arriving at the southern U.S. border without a parent or guardian have presented a challenge for the administration. Most single adults and families are turned away under a Trump-era public health directive, but unaccompanied children are allowed to enter.

The Biden administration is expected to release a preview of its fiscal 2022 budget request next week, followed by a full budget submission later this spring.

Funding to hire more immigration judges and to increase capacity and improve facilities run by Health and Human Services, the department that takes custody of unaccompanied migrant children, would likely be included in any spending bill.

But efforts to greenlight funding for short-term border solutions, like increasing security, may prove difficult politically.