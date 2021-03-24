Making equity matter in transportation

Stephanie Jones still remembers a comment then-Secretary of Transportation Anthony Foxx made as the two rode through Orlando in 2014.

“We’re going into the Black neighborhoods now,” he observed, spurring Jones, then a senior counselor to the secretary and chief opportunities officer at the DOT, to wonder how he concluded that.

For Foxx, a former mayor of Charlotte, N.C., who grew up in a predominantly Black neighborhood isolated from the city by the highways built around it, it was obvious: The highway cutting through the neighborhood signaled a socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhood.

It was the urban planners’ version of a “tell” — this neighborhood, isolated from the rest of the city, would be where the disadvantaged live.

That reality helped shape Foxx’s four years at the helm of DOT, inspiring him to pay attention to how infrastructure could keep disadvantaged communities isolated from economic opportunity.