Buttigieg makes equity a top priority for DOT

Criticized during his 2020 presidential bid for not adequately addressing systemic racism when he was mayor of South Bend, Ind., Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has now made the fight against that issue a centerpiece of his new job.

Buttigieg, 39, talks about the issue frequently. On Feb. 4, Transportation Equity Day — the birthday of Rosa Parks — he sent four tweets on the topic. He’s talked about it on MSNBC and CNN. Last week, he talked about it on a Zoom call with the African American Mayors Association.

During those appearances, Buttigieg is repentant for the federal government’s role in building a federal transportation system that frequently cut through Black and Brown neighborhoods in order to build freeways, often cutting off Black and Brown populations from economic opportunity.

“We recognize how misguided investments and missed opportunities for federal transportation policies have reinforced racial and economic inequality,” he told the mayors’ group. “The wrong kind of investment can divide or isolate neighborhoods.”

He’s vowed to work to make transportation equitable, helping disadvantaged communities gain access to jobs and economic opportunity — a lofty goal for an agency that has traditionally been considered more about engineering and asphalt than about equality and social justice.