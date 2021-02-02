Add unmet congressional mandates to Buttigieg’s plate

As the incoming Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg has a pretty full plate that includes a transportation system pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic and a possible infrastructure bill.

But one of his tasks will be to finally implement parts of a law that passed months before the former South Bend mayor entered national prominence by declaring he was running for president.

The FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 (PL 115-254), signed into law Oct. 5, 2018, was ambitious, bipartisan, and apparently pretty hard to implement.

So frustrated has Congress been by the slow pace of implementation that the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s Subcommittee on Aviation in September 2019 convened a hearing just to ask the FAA about the holdup.

The issue came up again during Buttigieg’s confirmation hearing, where Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., expressed frustration that the FAA had not yet issued a rule reviewing cabin evacuation procedures and establishing minimum seat size and leg room standards for commercial flights.