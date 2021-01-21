Buttigieg faces largely friendly panel at confirmation hearing

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg faced a largely friendly panel during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Thursday, with soon-to-be former Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., expressing confidence that Buttigieg would be confirmed.

But senators made it clear that although they agree about the need for spending on infrastructure, they’re still not sure how to pay for it.

“This isn’t the place for you to get specific about ways to pay for it,” said Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. “You’d be crazy to do that at a hearing like this. But I just want to put on your radar screen that these investments that we want to make in roads and bridges and highways and all these things, we have to address the issue of financing.”

Buttigieg didn’t address it but made it clear in his testimony that he views his key mission to be ensuring safety in transportation and helping President Joe Biden implement his vision for infrastructure. That vision, he said, “will not only keep more people safe but will grow our economy as we look to the future.”

“So much is at stake today and so much is possible, as our country works to emerge from the crises of this moment with a bipartisan appetite for a generational opportunity to transform and improve America’s infrastructure,” he said. “So the chance to lead this department at this historic moment is not one that I take lightly.”