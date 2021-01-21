Buttigieg faces largely friendly panel at confirmation hearing
Transportation secretary nominee kept his commitments vague and stuck to broad platitudes with few specifics
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg faced a largely friendly panel during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Thursday, with soon-to-be former Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., expressing confidence that Buttigieg would be confirmed.
But senators made it clear that although they agree about the need for spending on infrastructure, they’re still not sure how to pay for it.
“This isn’t the place for you to get specific about ways to pay for it,” said Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. “You’d be crazy to do that at a hearing like this. But I just want to put on your radar screen that these investments that we want to make in roads and bridges and highways and all these things, we have to address the issue of financing.”
Buttigieg didn’t address it but made it clear in his testimony that he views his key mission to be ensuring safety in transportation and helping President Joe Biden implement his vision for infrastructure. That vision, he said, “will not only keep more people safe but will grow our economy as we look to the future.”
“So much is at stake today and so much is possible, as our country works to emerge from the crises of this moment with a bipartisan appetite for a generational opportunity to transform and improve America’s infrastructure,” he said. “So the chance to lead this department at this historic moment is not one that I take lightly.”
Buttigieg kept his commitments vague and stuck to broad platitudes and few specifics.
Under questioning, he promised to act on unimplemented provisions in the Federal Aviation Administration 2018 reauthorization. He spoke supportively of the federal BUILD grants, which pay for new infrastructure, and for increasing the federal share of railroad Capital Improvement Grants, saying that “often we have not created as much predictability in capital planning as we have on the operational side.”
He promised support for the $30 billion Gateway Program, a multifaceted infrastructure project on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor that includes rebuilding the Hudson Tunnel between New York and New Jersey.
“I look forward to working with you to move forward,” Buttigieg told Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., when asked about the project.
And he received the anticipated invitations from lawmakers to visit their pet infrastructure projects.
When Wicker invited Buttigieg to Mississippi to talk about Amtrak in that state, Buttigieg said he was “probably only the second-biggest passenger rail enthusiast in this particular administration,” referring to Biden, who commuted between Delaware and Washington via Amtrak when he was in the Senate.
Meanwhile, Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., invited Buttigieg to Cape Cod, and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan invited the nominee to his home state of Alaska.
Republican senators largely kept their questions high on policy and low on attack. In a testament to what appears to be broad bipartisan support, Buttigieg was introduced by Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., who praised Buttigieg’s work on infrastructure.
As mayor of South Bend from 2012 to 2020, Buttigieg drew national attention for his move to change the city’s downtown from an auto-related thoroughfare to one that also encouraged bicycle and pedestrian traffic.
If confirmed, he’d join a handful of mayors who went on to serve as secretary of Transportation: Anthony Foxx, Norman Y. Mineta, Federico Peña and Neil Goldschmidt.