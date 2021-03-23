USAID nominee promises to prioritize anti-corruption work

The expected next head of the government’s largest foreign aid agency said Tuesday that if confirmed she would prioritize addressing human rights violations, fighting global corruption and supporting democracy around the world.

Samantha Power, the Biden administration’s nominee to be administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, told her Senate Foreign Relations confirmation hearing that amid a steady drumbeat of negative news about the global state of democracy and human rights, she also saw heartening signs of resilience.

“Prior to the pandemic, there were more political protests that occurred than at any point in modern recorded history,” said Power, who served as U.N. ambassador during President Barack Obama’s second term. “So on the one hand, you have states repressing their people and growing more sophisticated in shutting down the internet and stifling space for civil society. On the other hand, many, many people are not getting that memo and are insisting on taking the protests and their concerns to the streets and holding governments accountable.”

Power said it was critical to increase the resources and attention the U.S. government puts into fighting global corruption.

“Looking at anti-corruption work specifically, which is a real Achilles for authoritarian and illiberal countries, I think is one we haven’t taken full advantage of,” said Power, who was also Obama’s top human rights official on the National Security Council. “This will be a huge priority for me.”