Bipartisan House group offers bill to repeal outdated war resolutions

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers with national security backgrounds introduced legislation Thursday to repeal not just the 2002 Iraq War military authorization but also the Gulf War authorization from 1991 and an Eisenhower-era anti-communist military authorization.

Supporters of constraining the Pentagon’s expansive post-9/11 powers to carry out open-ended military interventions abroad are seeking to capitalize on and build political momentum around the Biden White House’s recent call for an updated Authorization for Use of Military Force that is more “narrow and specific.”

The two-page legislation from Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., Jared Golden, D-Maine, Peter Meijer, R-Mich., and Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., would repeal the 2002 AUMF, the 1991 AUMF and the 1957 authorization to fight communist threats to the Middle East.

“It’s a matter of basic constitutional hygiene,” Gallagher, the lead sponsor of the measure, said in an interview. “As Congress struggles with having abdicated its authority in general and particularly when it comes to war powers, the easiest and most practical first step is to clean up past authorizations that have not been repealed and are no longer operationally necessary.”