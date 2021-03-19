Effort to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene could set pattern for sustained partisan war

With the House discussing the expulsion of a member whose behavior has not spurred an Office of Congressional Ethics or Ethics Committee investigation, the move might set off a series of debates about member behavior that does not technically violate chamber rules or is not illegal.

California Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez on Friday introduced a privileged resolution to remove Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the chamber for past social media behavior in which she expressed support for assassinating Speaker Nancy Pelosi and aligned herself with baseless conspiracy theories. This comes the same week House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., introduced an unsuccessful resolution to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell from the Intelligence Committee for the California Democrat’s ties to a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.

“I believe some of my Republican colleagues — and one in particular — wish harm upon this legislative body. I’m not saying this for shock value,” Gomez said in prepared remarks on the House floor. “It’s the conclusion I drew after a member of Congress advocated violence against our peers, the Speaker, and our government. It’s what I believed after this chamber was turned into a crime scene just 10 weeks ago.”

A Gomez aide said the congressman reserves the right to bring up the privileged resolution at any point during this session and will work with Democratic leaders on a time to do so. Pelosi told reporters Friday that the Gomez resolution is not the official position of House Democratic leadership.

Neither the Gomez resolution (which requires a two-thirds majority for adoption) nor the one offered from McCarthy had a chance of prevailing.